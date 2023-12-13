English
International Shia News Agency
Algeria to host 400 injured Gazan children

SHAFAQNA- Algeria will receive 400 injured Gazan children, an official source said.

The country will receive Palestinian children in civil and military hospitals in Algiers, Oran, and Constantine, the Algeria Press Service reported.

The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has revealed that the number of wounded individuals has reached 49,500 since October 7.

The Director General of the Ministry of Health in Gaza stated earlier that only 1% of the casualties of the aggression have been able to seek treatment through the Rafah crossing, the only path out of the Gaza Strip.

Source: Al Mayadeen

