UN:Nearly 40,000 buildings in Gaza destroyed or damaged

SHAFAQNA- About 40,000 buildings have been damaged or destroyed in Gaza since October 7, according to a UN assessment .
“There has been a 49 percent increase in the total number of damaged structures, highlighting the escalating impact of the conflict on civilian infrastructures,” the UN Satellite Center said in a statement.
Around 1.9 million people, or about 85 percent of the population, have fled their homes as a result of the Israeli forces’ aerial and ground attack against Gaza since October 7.
The assessment showed the worst affected areas were the two northern governorates of Gaza and North Gaza, which collectively accounted for 29,732 buildings of the 37,379 damaged or destroyed, or about 80 percent of the total.
