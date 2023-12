SHAFAQNA- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud have discussed matters of mutual interest.

The meeting which was held on the sidelines of the meeting United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Wednesday.

Amirabdollahian left Tehran for Geneva on Tuesday morning and is expected to deliver a speech at the UNHCR meeting, according to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Source: IRNA

