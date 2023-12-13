English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

EU calls for imposing sanctions on extremist Israeli settlers

0
EU Aid to Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- EU’s Chief Ursula Von-der-Leyen urged sanctions on extremist Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank.

“The rise in violence by extremist settlers is inflicting immense suffering on the Palestinians. It undermines the prospects for a lasting peace and could further exacerbate regional instability,” the European Commission president told EU lawmakers on Wednesday (13 Dec. 2023).

“I am in favour of sanctioning those involved in the attacks in the West Bank. They must be held accountable. This violence has nothing to do with the fight against Hamas and must stop.”

Source: TRTWORLD

 

Related posts

WSJ: Israel begins pumping water into Gaza tunnels

nafiseh yazdani

Russia calls for UN conference to find lasting solution to war in Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

Israel’s implementation of AI in Gaza war

nafiseh yazdani

UN: Gaza faces public health disaster

nasibeh yazdani

Israeli occupation forces are trying to advance deeper inside Khan Younis

leila yazdani

Qatar denounces Israeli decision to confiscate Palestinian land in occupied East Jerusalem

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.