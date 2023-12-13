EU calls for imposing sanctions on extremist Israeli settlers

SHAFAQNA- EU’s Chief Ursula Von-der-Leyen urged sanctions on extremist Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank.
“The rise in violence by extremist settlers is inflicting immense suffering on the Palestinians. It undermines the prospects for a lasting peace and could further exacerbate regional instability,” the European Commission president told EU lawmakers on Wednesday (13 Dec. 2023).
“I am in favour of sanctioning those involved in the attacks in the West Bank. They must be held accountable. This violence has nothing to do with the fight against Hamas and must stop.”
Source: TRTWORLD