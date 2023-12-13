SHAFAQNA- Israeli occupation forces are trying to advance deeper inside Khan Younis city. Street battles erupting between Israel and Palestinian fighters.

Israeli sources are describing the battles in Khan Younis as the hardest, as Palestinian fighters are blocking the entry of the Israeli forces by attacking them with different antitank missiles and by using the network of tunnels, as well.

Israel, from its side, keeps bombing and attacking residential houses as they are expanding their offensive, targeting civilian areas.

Exclusive video and images obtained by Al Jazeera show bodies piled up inside the Shadia Abu Ghazala School in Al-Faluja area, west of the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza. Rainfall triggers flooding in parts of Gaza Strip as strong winds damage makeshift tents, adding to the challenges faced by Palestinian families displaced by Israel’s war.

Rescue teams struggling after streets flood

Parts of the Gaza Strip are currently experiencing flooding due to the heavy rainfall. In Jabalia, in northern Gaza, emergency response teams are struggling to transfer casualties as the heavy rainfall, along with the malfunction of water pumps due to Israeli air strikes on the Abu Rashid reservoir, have washed garbage and debris into the streets.

Source: Al Jazeera

