Qatar denounces Israeli decision to confiscate Palestinian land in occupied East Jerusalem

SHAFAQNA- The State of Qatar strongly condemns the decision of the Israeli occupation authorities to confiscate Palestinian lands in the Silwan neighbourhood to erect a cable car from the area to Abu Tor in West Jerusalem, going through the Old City in occupied East Jerusalem.

Qatar “considers this decision a flagrant violation of the principles and provisions of international law and the relevant UNESCO’s Resolutions”, it said in a statement posted on X.

The ministry also called on the UN’s Security Council to take action to stop Israel from “changing the historical and legal status of Jerusalem”, adding that this step hinders the achievement of a two-state solution.

Source: Al Jazeera

