UN: Gaza faces public health disaster

SHAFAQNA- Gaza faced a public health disaster after the collapse of its health system, the UN’s humanitarian office said on Wednesday (13 Dec. 2023).

“We all know that the health care system is or has collapsed,” said Lynn Hastings, the UN’s Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory. “We’ve got a textbook formula for epidemics and a public health disaster.” WHO has reported a sharp rise in acute respiratory infections, diarrhoea, lice, scabies and other fast-spreading diseases.

Source: ARAB NEWS