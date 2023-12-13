Britain: Muhammad is most popular baby boy’s name in 2023

SHAFAQNA- Muhammad has been revealed as most popular boy’s name in Britain this year, according to the latest statistics published by BabyCentre.

The website listed the top 100 names for both baby girls and boys for 2023, with Muhammad being the country’s most popular name, a ranking it has held onto for several years. Other spelling variants of the name such as “Mohammed” and “Mohammad” also feature in the list.

Other common male Muslim names were listed among the top 100 including: Ali, Abdullah, Ibrahim, Abdul, Musa, Ahmed, Yusuf, Omar, Zayn and Hamza.

For girls, Layla was the most popular Muslim name in 31st place, with other names like Maryam, Fatima, Nur, Aisha, Zahra and Raya mentioned in the index.

Source: Middle East Monitor