English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other NewsUk

Britain: Muhammad is most popular baby boy’s name in 2023

0

SHAFAQNA- Muhammad has been revealed as most popular boy’s name in Britain this year, according to the latest statistics published by BabyCentre.

The website listed the top 100 names for both baby girls and boys for 2023, with Muhammad being the country’s most popular name, a ranking it has held onto for several years. Other spelling variants of the name such as “Mohammed” and “Mohammad” also feature in the list.

Other common male Muslim names were listed among the top 100 including: Ali, Abdullah, Ibrahim, Abdul, Musa, Ahmed, Yusuf, Omar, Zayn and Hamza.

For girls, Layla was the most popular Muslim name in 31st place, with other names like Maryam, Fatima, Nur, Aisha, Zahra and Raya mentioned in the index.

Source: Middle East Monitor

Related posts

UK to give two navy ships to Ukraine

leila yazdani

Palestinian Ambassador says Israeli aggression began 106 years ago

leila yazdani

UK sends 2nd navy ship to Middle East amid tension

nafiseh yazdani

Nature: Britain first approved CRISPR gene editing as a treatment for diseases

asadian

AOHR UK: Parliament’s vote to continue the genocidal war by Israel confirms its participation in this crime

asadian

UK: Palestinian Film Festivals return next month

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.