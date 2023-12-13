English
International Shia News Agency
Israel’s implementation of AI in Gaza war

SHAFAQNA- According to a recent groundbreaking investigation by Israeli outlets +972 Magazine and Local Call, at the forefront of Israel’s offensive is a system called “haBsora” (“the Gospel”).

This AI platform reportedly allows accelerated target selection in Gaza for bombing, as well as faster tracking of Hamas positions, while providing an estimate of likely deaths in advance of an attack.

However, the widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure in Gaza – along with the alarming death toll surpassing 18,400 – have raised concerns about the use of automation and robotics in operations labelled as counter-insurgencies.

Source: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

