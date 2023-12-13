English
Pakistan: Imran Khan re-indicted in cipher case

Imran Khan re-indicted in cipher case

SHAFAQNA- A Pakistani court Wednesday (13 Dec. 2023) once again indicted former premier Imran Khan and ex-Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, in the cipher case.

A special court, which is hearing the case in a jail in the north-eastern garrison city of Rawalpindi, framed the charges against Khan and former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who pleaded not guilty, a court record said.

Responding to the charge sheet, Khan contended that this entire “drama” is being staged to save ex-army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and USA’s diplomat Donald Lu.

Source: AA

www.shafaqna.com

