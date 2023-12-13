Russia calls for UN conference to find lasting solution to war in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- The Russian Foreign Minister has called for UN conference to find a lasting solution to the war in Gaza.
The only way for this problem to be solved forever, and to be solved in a just way, is to hold an international conference with all five permanent members of the UN’s Security Council,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Russian senators.
He said the conference should include representatives of countries from the Arab League, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council.