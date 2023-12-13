Amid USA stands firm with Israel, can China step in as a fair mediator in Israel-Gaza war?

SHAFAQNA- On 8 December, the US stood alone by vetoing a UNSC resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. China supported the ceasefire resolution and greeted the US’ decision with a stinging rebuke. But, it is unclear whether China can convert positive relations with all parties into a meaningful diplomatic role.

For many decades, the US has been the primary power broker in the Middle East but, recently, China has been assuming a role of mediator. In March, Beijing facilitated the reconciliation of relations between historic Gulf adversaries Iran and Saudi Arabia, a development some see as indicative of a shifting global order.There are calls to rethink America’s role as the principal mediator in peace negotiations, especially as the risk of US military involvement in Gaza grows. China, with its economic interests in Israel and reputation as a peaceful regional power, may well emerge as a better alternative.

China’s increasingly pronounced support for a diplomatic resolution to Israel’s war against Gaza

China’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun declared, “It’s extremely disappointing and regrettable that a UN Security Council draft resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza was vetoed”. Zhang Jun’s comments reflect China’s increasingly pronounced support for a diplomatic resolution to Israel’s war against Hamas.

Moreover, at the 22 November BRICS extraordinary virtual summit on the Gaza war, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for an immediate ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian corridors and Palestinian statehood.

China lacks a clear-cut mediation strategy

Despite these statements, China lacks a clear-cut mediation strategy, and it is unclear whether it can convert positive relations with all parties into meaningful negotiations.

China could strengthen its partnerships in Arab world

Notwithstanding these shortcomings, China could leverage its pro-Palestinian stance to strengthen its partnerships in the Arab world.

China’s diplomatic role in the Gaza war

Although China’s diplomatic involvement in the Middle East is historically limited, Xi Jinping has paid greater attention than his predecessors to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

China’s January 2016 Arab Policy Paper enshrined China’s support for the creation of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital. During the May 2021 Gaza war between Israel and Islamic Jihad, China released a four-point peace plan.

Its planks were a ceasefire, humanitarian assistance, UNSC action and a two-state solution, and it featured criticisms of US obstructionism that resemble Zhang Jun’s recent comments.

In February 2023, China unveiled its Global Security Initiative (GSI), which included a call for the peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue. One month later, China brokered the Saudi Arabia-Iran normalisation agreement and began advertising itself as a prospective mediator in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In April 2023, then-Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang spoke with his Israeli and Palestinian counterparts, Eli Cohen and Riyad al-Maliki respectively, about resuming peace talks.

Despite China’s lofty ambitions and high-minded rhetoric, its public policy proposals on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict are devoid of tangible prescriptions. This lack of empirical depth has fuelled scepticism about China’s ability to serve as a mediator. Nevertheless, China is one of the few major international actors that has constructive relations with Israel and Hamas. China is Israel’s second-largest trade partner after the US and has invested heavily in infrastructure projects, such as Tel Aviv’s Metro Red Line, as well as high-tech start-ups.

