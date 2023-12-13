English
International Shia News Agency
Musicians call on Iceland to withdraw Eurovision if Israel participates

SHAFAQNA- An association of musicians in Iceland called on the country to boycott Eurovision contest, unless Israel  is denied participation in the competition.

The Board of the Icelandic Society of Authors and Composers (FTT) is publicly calling on Iceland’s public broadcaster, RUV, not to take part in the song contest “unless Israel is denied participation in the competition on the same grounds as Russia in the last competition,” FTT’s General-Director, Stefan Eiriksson, stated in a letter sent to RUV.

“We all have a duty to take a stand against war and the killing of civilians and innocent children,” Eiriksson said.

“We owe it to those nations that act with force through military might not to share the stage in an event that is always characterised by joy and optimism,” added Eiriksson.

Source: Middle East Monitor

