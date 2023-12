SHAFAQNA- Israel has begun pumping seawater into Gaza’s tunnel on Tuesday in a process that is likely to take weeks, USA media reported.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported the process would likely take weeks, while Palestinians and Israelis said it risks the lives of hostages being held by Hamas and could constitute a war crime.

ABC News reported that the flooding appears to be limited as Israel evaluates the strategy’s effectiveness

Source: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com