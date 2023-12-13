USA: American Muslim group urges Biden to respond to reports of execution of civilians in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) denounced reports of “execution-style” killings of civilians in Gaza by Israeli forces.

“Because the Biden administration stands almost alone on the world stage in defending and enabling the far-right Israeli government’s campaign of ethnic cleansing and genocide in Gaza, administration officials must respond to the reported execution-style massacre of women, children and babies seeking refuge in a school in Gaza,” CAIR spokesperson Ibrahim Hooper said in a statement.

“Our nation must stop enabling what even President Biden privately admits is the ‘indiscriminate’ targeting of innocent Palestinians.”

Source: Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com