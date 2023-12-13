Turkish football referee has been released from the hospital

SHAFAQNA- A Turkish football referee, who was brutally punched by a team president after a game, was released from the hospital on Wednesday. This incident has caused widespread shock and outrage.

On Monday, Halil Umut Meler experienced a violent physical assault from Faruk Koca, the president of MKE Ankaragucu, a Turkish Super Lig team. This incident occurred shortly after a match against Caykur Rizespor.

“He is fine, in good spirits. He will be checked out wherever he goes, but at the moment he has no problems other than swelling in his eye,” Dr. Mehmet Yorubulut, the head of the medical department at Acibadem Ankara Hospital located in the capital city of Turkey, maintained his statement.

