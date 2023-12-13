English
UNRWA chief condemns Swiss move to cut aid

SHAFAQNA- The head of the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) condemned Swiss move to cut aid.

Speaking at the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva on Wednesday, UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini deplored the agency’s “chronic underfunding”, a day after he expressed disappointment in the Swiss initiative.

“Despite our successes, UNRWA suffers from chronic underfunding which impacts the quality of our services,” he said.

“Upholding refugees’ rights is not only the responsibility of humanitarian and development actors, it is a responsibility … shared with donors and host countries,” he added, without mentioning the Swiss move.

Source: Reuters

