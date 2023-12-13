GMO urges for prompt delivery of relief aid through Rafah Crossing

SHAFAQNA- The Government Media Office has urged for the delivery of large quantities of aid from multiple nations to help the people of Palestine in the Gaza Strip. These supplies are currently accumulated on the opposite side of the Rafah border crossing.

In an announcement made on Wednesday, the office declared that the considerable amount of assistance has been waiting on the opposite end of the Rafah border crossing for several weeks and, regrettably, has not yet received permission to enter. Hundreds of tons of aid have been ruined and made unfit for use.

Source: Palinfo

www.shafaqna.com