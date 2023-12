SHAFAQNA- Football matches in Türkiye will restart next week following a temporary halt due to a physical assault on a referee carried out by the president of a football team.

After a gathering at the Riva Facility of the Turkish football organization in Istanbul, Turkish Football Federation’s President, Mehmet Buyukeksi, stated that the 17th round games of the Turkish Super League will take place in Dec. 19.

