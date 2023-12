SHAFAQNA- The General Directorate of Intelligence and Security has reported on Wednesday that they have successfully demolished ISIS hideouts located in the Makhoul Mountains region. These hideouts were equipped with solar panels.

In a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency INA , the directorate confirmed that the operations in Salah al-Din province successfully demolished ISIS’s accommodations, which were equipped with solar panels.

Source: INA

www.shafaqna.com