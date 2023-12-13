English
Nature: Scientists identified a possible reason for extreme morning sickness

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- The risk of encountering intense nausea and vomiting during pregnancy is influenced by a protein discharged by fetal cells in the placenta.

Researchers have identified a hormone secreted by developing fetuses that could potentially trigger a severe type of morning sickness. According to their study, women who have a higher sensitivity to the hormone that increases during the early stages of pregnancy may be at a higher risk of experiencing a severe type of nausea and vomiting known as hyperemesis gravidarum.

According to Tito Borner, a physiologist from the University of Pennsylvania, there is a groundbreaking opportunity to tackle the root cause of hyperemesis gravidarum instead of simply providing temporary relief for its symptoms. The research findings appeared in the December 13th edition of the scientific journal Nature.

The discovery may also create opportunities for therapeutic interventions.

Source: Nature

