Lebanon: Mikati calls for global action against refugee crisis

SHAFAQNA- Speaking at the World Refugee Forum in Switzerland on Wednesday, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati called on the world to address the Syrian displacement in Lebanon, stressing its importance as a top priority. Underscoring Lebanon ‘s precarious situation, he mentioned: “We are on the brink of total collapse.”

Addressing the participants, Mikati said: “Our meeting today takes place amidst profound sorrow and distress, witnessing the ongoing humanitarian crisis faced by the Palestinian people in Gaza, threatened with displacement. This places us in a dual challenge: practically addressing the Syrian displacement issue ongoing since 2011 and dealing with the unfolding situation in Gaza.”

Source: NNA

www.shafaqna.com