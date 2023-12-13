English
Israel confiscated lands in East Jerusalem for constructing monorail

SHAFAQNA- In a statement on Wednesday, the Arab League condemned Israel’s measure and emphasized that this action is obvious violation of the international law and binding resolutions of the Security Council that admonishes unilateral measures in the occupied territories.

According to “RT Arabic”, the statement of the Arab League states: confiscation of lands, expropriation and displacement of residents of East Jerusalem indicate a planned map for Judaization of Jerusalem that Israel performs it by turning the world’s attention to its crimes in Gaza.

The Arab League has emphasized in its statement that the international community must pay attention to dangerous policies of Israel in holy places especially under the shadow of fascism ideology of the current right-wing government in Tel Aviv.

Source: RT

www.shafaqna.com

