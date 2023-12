SHAFAQNA- Chinese authorities took preemptive measures in response to heavy snowfall forecast by closing kindergartens, primary, and secondary schools in the capital Beijing.

The country’s weather agency issued a yellow alert for blizzards, forecasting heavy snowfall in the country’s north, Xinhua News reported.

The National Meteorological Center warned that intense snowfall and freezing rain could hit the Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, and Henan provinces and Beijing.

Source: AA

