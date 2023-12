SHAFAQNA-South Korea set to see fertility rate fall even further for a few more years, worsening its demographic challenges.

The number of babies expected per woman probably dropped this year to 0.72 and will continue to fall through 2025, when it’s expected to reach 0.65, the statistical office said Thursday in its latest population forecasts. South Korea already has the world’s lowest fertility rate at 0.78 as of 2022.

Source: THE JAPAN TIMES

www.shafaqna.com