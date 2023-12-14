Japan PM starts replacing Abe faction members from cabinet

SHAFAQNA- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida starts replacing key cabinet members on Thursday as shielding him from biggest political funding scandal in decades.

Chief Cbinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno and industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura were among those who announced their resignations on Thursday after Kishida said he was finalizing his third cabinet shake-up in 16 months.

Four ministers – all hailing from the biggest and most powerful faction within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) that is being investigated by prosecutors – and several deputy ministers are set to be replaced.

Source: Japan Today

