Indian Ocean could become China’s Achilles’ heel in Taiwan war

Indian Ocean

SHAFAQNA- Chinese oil tankers when crossing the Indian Ocean would lack protection in a naval theater dominated by the US, with the struggle to protect energy lifelines making a protracted war over Taiwan difficult for Beijing to sustain.

Every day, nearly 60 fully loaded very large crude-oil carriers sail between the Persian Gulf and Chinese ports, carrying about half of the oil that powers the world’s second-largest economy.
As the vessels enter the South China Sea, they ply waters increasingly controlled by China’s growing military, from the missile batteries and airfields at its bases on disputed islands to its stealthy Type 055 destroyers.

