SHAFAQNA- Acting Public Works and Transport Minister of Lebanon, Dr. Ali Hamieh welcomed Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Rudakov on Wednesday.

The couple took part in an in-depth discussion on the latest developments at local and regional levels. The conversation also touched on the ongoing efforts to achieve a presidential term, as well as various other issues under the purview of the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation.

Source: NNA

