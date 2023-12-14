English
International Shia News Agency
Israeli attacks target Rafah, Jabalia & Khan Younis

SHAFAQNA- Is­raeli at­tacks continued in Gaza in the past day – in particular, in Shujayea and Jabalia in the north of the enclave, and Rafah and Khan Younis in the south.

Local sources said that the occupation warplanes carried out a series of intense raids on large areas in the northern and the southern Gaza Strip, specifically on the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah in the south where at least 27 people were killed in the bombings in Rafah.
At least 27 people were killed at dawn today in an Israeli bombing of homes in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

The occupation artillery also bombed the al-Daraj and al-Tuffah neighborhoods east of Gaza City, and the town of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.

Al Jazeera video footage captured the extent of the destruction and efforts by local people to rescue survivors from the rubble.

UNRWA says that 288 Palestinians sheltering in its facilities in Gaza have been killed since October 7. It confirmed that one more staff member had been killed, bringing the total number of deaths among UNRWA staff since October 7 to 135.

Exclusive footage obtained by Al Jazeera shows bodies piled up inside a school in northern Gaza, with family members saying the dead had been shot at point blank range.

At least 18,608 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7. The revised death toll in Israel stands at 1,147.

Source: Al Jazeera , WAFA

