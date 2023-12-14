English
Oman attended the Global Refugee Forum 2023 in Geneva

SHAFAQNA- Oman participated in the start of the Global Refugee Forum 2023, which held in Geneva.

Oman’s group at the forum, which goes on until 15 December, was led by Idris Abdulrahman Al Khanjari, who represents Oman at the United Nations and International Organizations in Geneva.

The forum takes place every four years and is considered the largest global meeting on the subject of refugees. The aim of the project is to support the practical implementation of the goals of the UN Refugee Convention.

Source: ONA

www.shafaqna.com

