Report: 8,000 individuals missing in Gaza due to Israeli bombing

SHAFAQNA- Around 8,000 individuals are said to be missing in the Gaza Strip after Israeli bombings, according to the administration in the area as reported by Al Jazeera TV.

The Civil Defence Supply Director in Gaza, Mohammad Al-Mughair said on Wednesday that many people who are missing are likely stuck under the rubble of buildings that were targeted in Israeli attacks.

Al-Mughair said that the areas in the north and south of the besieged enclave reported the highest number of missing people.

Source: INA

