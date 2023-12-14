English
International Shia News Agency
Middle EastOther News

Report: 8,000 individuals missing in Gaza due to Israeli bombing

0

SHAFAQNA- Around 8,000 individuals are said to be missing in the Gaza Strip after Israeli bombings, according to the administration in the area as reported by Al Jazeera TV.

The Civil Defence Supply Director in Gaza, Mohammad Al-Mughair said on Wednesday that many people who are missing are likely stuck under the rubble of buildings that were targeted in Israeli attacks.

Al-Mughair said that the areas in the north and south of the besieged enclave reported the highest number of missing people.

Source: INA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Al-Araby: Gaza becomes a mass grave

bahramian

Yemen: Ansar-Allah threatens to intensify attacks on Israel-bound ships

bahramian

Palinfo: WHO-Red Cross call for action after IOF attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital

parniani

Russian Expert: Returning life to Gaza will require at least one decade

faati

[Photos] Gaza: Deir-al-Balah’s citizens search for their families among rubble

asadian

IUMS calls for global strike in solidarity with Gaza

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.