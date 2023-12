SHAFAQNA- Hamas on Wednesday denounced the latest sanctions imposed by the American and British governments on the group’s and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) officials.



“We consider this measure to be part of the collusion of the American and British governments with the Zionist entity in its aggression against our people and the demonization of its legitimate resistance,” the group expressed in a Telegram message.

Source: Palinfo

