USA: Christian Palestinians cancel Christmas celebrations amid war on Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Christian Palestinians in the USA are canceling their holiday celebrations as they mourn the ongoing suffering in Gaza.

Huwaida Arraf’s house is usually the most brightly decorated in her Michigan neighbourhood at Christmastime.

But this year, with war raging in Gaza, the Palestinian American human rights lawyer is hanging only one sign in her front yard: “Bethlehem canceled Christmas because Israel is slaughtering Palestinians #GazaGenocide.”

Like many Palestinian Christians, Arraf is not celebrating the holiday this year. As the death toll in Gaza soars past 18,600, she and others Al Jazeera spoke to are struggling to enjoy the holiday season. Flashes of happiness — if they come — are often drenched in guilt.

Source: Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com