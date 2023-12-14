Maryam, a Chosen Lady (AS): Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:42-43)

Shafaqna – Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:42-43)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Maryam, a Chosen Lady (AS)

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

وَإِذْ قَالَتِ الْمَلَائِكَةُ يَا مَرْيَمُ إِنَّ اللَّهَ اصْطَفَاكِ وَطَهَّرَكِ وَاصْطَفَاكِ عَلَىٰ نِسَاءِ الْعَالَمِينَ ‎﴿٤٢﴾‏ يَا مَرْيَمُ اقْنُتِي لِرَبِّكِ وَاسْجُدِي وَارْكَعِي مَعَ الرَّاكِعِينَ ‎﴿٤٣﴾‏

3:42 And (mention) when the angels said, “O Mary, indeed Allah has chosen you and purified you and chosen you above the women of the worlds.”

3:43 O Mary, be devoutly obedient to your Lord and prostrate and bow with those who bow (in prayer).”

Commentary: The verses indicate that the angels spoke to Maryam (AS) (وَإِذْ قَالَتِ الْمَلَائِكَةُ يَا مَرْيَمُ) and gave her two glad tidings that reveal her dignity and honor in the sight of God. The two good news are as follows:

“Allah has chosen you (Maryam) and purified you” (إِنَّ اللَّهَ اصْطَفَاكِ وَطَهَّرَكِ).

“Allah has chosen you (Maryam) above the women of the world” (وَاصْطَفَاكِ عَلَىٰ نِسَاءِ الْعَالَمِينَ).

At first glance, these two statements may seem similar, but they have a significant difference. The first states, “Allah has chosen you,” (إِنَّ اللَّهَ اصْطَفَاكِ) while the second states, “Allah has chosen you above.” (وَاصْطَفَاكِ عَلَىٰ) An explanation of this difference will be provided in the following paragraphs.

The Meaning of “istafa” ( اصْطَفَىٰ ): The word “istafa” (اصْطَفَىٰ) means to select or separate the best items from a mixture of things with various quality, for example, choosing the best apple(s) from a basket of apples. In the context of servitude, the best servant or the chosen servant is the one who wholeheartedly submits to Allah’s command with unwavering satisfaction. This understanding is derived from verses 2:130-131, where Allah (SWT) states that Ibrahim (AS) was chosen because of his complete submission to Allah (SWT)[1]:

… وَلَقَدِ اصْطَفَيْنَاهُ فِي الدُّنْيَا ۖ وَإِنَّهُ فِي الْآخِرَةِ لَمِنَ الصَّالِحِينَ ‎﴿١٣٠﴾‏ إِذْ قَالَ لَهُ رَبُّهُ أَسْلِمْ ۖ قَالَ أَسْلَمْتُ لِرَبِّ الْعَالَمِينَ ‎﴿١٣١﴾‏

2:130 We certainly chose him (Ibrahim) in this life, and in the Hereafter. He will surely be among the righteous.

2:131 When his Lord ordered him, “Submit (to My Will),” he responded, “I submit to the Lord of all worlds.”

Within the context, the phrase “Allah has chosen you (Maryam) and purified you” (إِنَّ اللَّهَ اصْطَفَاكِ وَطَهَّرَكِ) means that Maryam was among the chosen servants of Allah (SWT), just like Prophet Ibrahim (AS):

وَإِذْ قَالَتِ الْمَلَائِكَةُ يَا مَرْيَمُ إِنَّ اللَّهَ اصْطَفَاكِ وَطَهَّرَكِ … ‎﴿٤٢﴾‏

3:42 And (mention) when the angels said, “O Mary, indeed Allah has chosen you and purified you…”

The concept of Maryam’s purification (وَطَهَّرَكِ) suggests that Allah (SWT) shielded her from Shaytan’s manipulation. It is also believed that Maryam’s purification indicates that she was a virgin who did not experience menstruation. As a result, she was not required to leave the temple at any point. Although the second interpretation is not incorrect, the first one appears to align better with the verse’s message[2].

The meaning of “is’tafaki ala” ( اصْطَفَاكِ عَلَىٰ ): The phrase “is’tafaki ala” (اصْطَفَاكِ عَلَىٰ) means “chose you above”. It implies that Allah (SWT) has given some people precedence over others by granting them something exclusively. For example, in verse 3:33, the phrase “Allah chose Adam above all people” (إِنَّ اللَّهَ اصْطَفَىٰ آدَمَ… عَلَى الْعَالَمِينَ) signifies that Allah (SWT) created Adam (AS) as the first human being and granted him an elevated status as His first vicegerent on earth. No one else could claim this title.

Within this context, the phrase “Allah (SWT) has chosen her (Maryam) above the women of the worlds” (وَاصْطَفَاكِ عَلَىٰ نِسَاءِ الْعَالَمِينَ) means that Allah (SWT) had given Maryam something exclusively, and that was conceiving and giving birth to Isa (AS) without contact with a man[3].

Verse 3:43 states that the angels called Maryam once again and asked her to:

Be devoutly obedient to her Lord in gratitude for being a chosen woman of her time,

Prostrate and bow with those who bow (in prayer) in appreciation for being purified:

يَا مَرْيَمُ اقْنُتِي لِرَبِّكِ وَاسْجُدِي وَارْكَعِي مَعَ الرَّاكِعِينَ ‎﴿٤٣﴾‏

3:43 O Mary, be devoutly obedient to your Lord and prostrate and bow with those who bow (in prayer).

“al-Qunūt’’(القنوت) means obedience with submission and humility

The Position of Fatimah Zahra (AS): It is important to note that not all chosen servants are of equal rank. Some excel in virtue and servitude above others, as verse 17:55 (Al-Isra) mentions. Maryam (AS) held the most prestigious rank among the women of her time. However, according to a narration from Imam Sadeq (AS), the daughter of the Prophet (SAWA), Lady Zahra (AS), surpasses the rank of Maryam (AS):[4]

اِنَّ مَرْیَمُ کانَتْ سَیِّدَةَ نِساءِ عالَمِها وَ اَنَّ اللّهَ عَزَّوَجَلَّ جَعَلَکِ سَیِّدَةِ نِساءِ عالَمِکَ وَ عالَمِها وَ سَیِّدَةُ نِساءِ الْأَوَّلِیْنَ وَ الْآخِرِیْنَ

Maryam was the noble lady of her time, and Allah (SWT) has made you (Fatimah) the lady of the women of all times.

