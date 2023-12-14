Israel three-day assault on Jenin destroy homes in refugee camp

SHAFAQNA- Israeli army raid in Jenin destroyed a house in Jenin refugee camp and detonated explosive devices inside two other houses as its assault on the northern West Bank city of Jenin continues for the third day.

The occupation forces bombed an abandoned house in the eastern neighborhood of the city of Jenin as they continued raids, searches, and arrest campaigns in Jenin and its camp for the third day in a row.

Israeli army singing prayers in Jenin Mosque sparks outrage

Footage circulating online showing Israeli army officers singing Jewish prayers into the loudspeaker in a local Mosque during a raid in Jenin has sparked outrage.

“The images emerging from the field are clear: the army is controlled by crazy fanatics,” Ofer Cassif, a communist party member of the Israeli parliament, said on X.

The Army Radio reported that the soldiers were removed from operational duty after their superiors investigated the videos.

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said the soldiers should not be held accountable for their actions.

Palestinian Foreign Ministry slams Israeli raids in Jenin

The ministry also slammed videos circulating on social media of Israeli soldiers singing Hanukkah songs to mark the Jewish holiday at a Mosque in Jenin. It also called for sanctions against far-right Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir after he came out in support of the soldiers who were singing in the Mosque.

