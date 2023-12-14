Israel’s missile and drone attack in southern Lebanon

SHAFAQNA- The Israeli regime targeted some areas of the southern Lebanon with missile, drone and tank.

According to IRNA on Thursday from Al Mayadeen, tanks and artillery of the Zionist regime targeted “Ras al-Zahr” around Meiss Ej Jabal in southern Lebanon.

An unmanned aircraft of this regime also targeted a mosque in “Al-Jebin” in southern Lebanon with a missile.

Also, fighters of the Zionist regime bombarded surroundings of “El Khiam” with phosphorous bombs.

A few hours ago, fighters of the Israel regime performed three attacks on outskirts of “Aitaroun” in southern Lebanon.

In the meantime, news websites reported strong explosions in “Al Jaleel Al A’alaa” after the Zionist regime’s attacks on some areas of Lebanon.

Source: IRNA

