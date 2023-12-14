Iraqi pilgrims’ caravan walk to holy shrine of Imam Reza

SHAFAQNA– Simultaneous with Fatimiyya, the Iraqi pilgrims’ caravan began their travel on foot from Qadamgah to the holy city of Mashhad.

According to IRIB News Agency, Khorasan Razavi Center, governor of Zeberkhan County said: this pilgrimage caravan that contains 1500 persons has come to Iran from the cities of Karbala, Najaf and Kazemin for the 23rd consecutive year. They visited Hazrat Masoumeh’s (SA) holy shrine in Qom last night and entered Qadamgah, the capital of the Central District of Zeberkhan County.

Muhammad Ayn-al-Qazat added: the pilgrims stayed in the Mosque of Imam Hussain (AS) and Sahib al-Zaman in Qadamgah last night. They begin their travel on foot from this city to holy shrine of Imam Reza this morning.

He added: Mawkibs on the way welcome this caravan.

