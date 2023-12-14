IRC: Humanitarian crises worldwide will accelerate in 2024

SHAFAQNA– The International Rescue Committee (IRC) warns of worsening humanitarian crises worldwide in 2024 due to Climate change, worsening armed conflicts, growing debt-loads and shrinking international support.

In its 2024 Emergency Watchlist, the New York-based IRC pointed to 20 nations largely in Africa at the greatest risk of a worsening humanitarian situation next year, Reuters reported.

The report comes after the number of people in need of humanitarian aid this year rose to 300 million while those forced to flee their homes soared to 110 million.

“This is the worst of times,” IRC chief David Miliband said in a statement, calling for more emphasis on climate adaptation, women’s empowerment, ‘people-first’ banking, support for displaced people and actions to stem impunity.

Source: ARIANA NEWS

