Kadyrov: War in Ukraine will end in coming months

SHAFAQNA- Ramzan Kadyrov, Head of the Chechen Republic, predicted that the war between Ukraine and Russia will probably end by the spring or summer of 2024, since he believes that “Kiev will run out of all necessary resources”.

Chechen soldiers have played a major role in the war with Ukraine, and Chechen leader pays too much attention to progress on the front-line. He predicts that shortage of manpower, weapons and money will completely decrease Kiev’s military capabilities by June or July at the latest.

Ramzan Kadyrov said on Wednesday (13 Dec. 2023) that if Russia wanted to fight in Ukraine like he way the Zionist regime wages war relentlessly in Gaza, it would have ended the war in three months.

Head of the Chechen Republic said: President Vladimir Putin ordered us to keep infrastructures and cities intact as much as possible; or else we would have taken Kiev. The distance between where we were and Kiev was just seven kilometers. But the president has no interest in destruction of Ukraine as a country.

Source: khabaronline

www.shafaqna.com