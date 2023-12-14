English
White House: Biden’s administration staffers demand Gaza Ceasefire

SHAFAQNA- A number of USA’s President Biden’s administration staffers organised a protest in front of the White House yesterday evening , calling for intervention to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.

The demonstrators raised a banner reading, “PRESIDENT BIDEN, YOUR STAFF DEMAND A CEASEFIRE.” Candles arranged to spell out “ceasefire” were also lit in front of the group.

In remarks on behalf of the group, Josh Paul, a former State Department official who resigned from his job due to his disagreement with the Biden administration’s approach to the war, said the temporary truce that ended nearly two weeks ago “was never enough.”

Source: Middle East Monitor

