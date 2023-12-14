Geneva: Iran’s FM Met UN’s High Commissioner for Refugees

SHAFAQNA- Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Head of Iran’s National Immigration Organization met with the UN’s High Commissioner for Refugees in a trip to Geneva.

Iranian Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian met with Filippo Grandi, the UN’s High Commissioner for Refugees at the International Conference Centre Geneva.

Grandi was appointed as the High Commissioner for Refugees by “Ban Ki-moon”, the then Secretary-General of the United Nations in 2016.

The UN’s High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is one of the specialized institutions of the United Nations located in Geneva, Switzerland. This office was established on December 14, 1950 to protect and support refugees and assist in their repatriation or resettlement.

