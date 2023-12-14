English
Russia: 19th International Muslim Forum Held in Moscow

SHAFAQNA- The 19th edition of the International Forum of Russia and the Islamic World was held in Moscow.

Religious figures, ambassadors and political officials from 18 countries attended the meeting held in the Moscow Cathedral Mosque on Tuesday (12 DEc. 2023). Speakers focused on the dire situation of Gaza.

Addressing the event, Ravil Gainutdin, Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Russian Federation and the Council of Muftis of Russia, said that the establishment of a Palestinian state holds the key to terminating violence and fostering enduring peace and stability in West Asia.

Gainutdin underscored Russia’s stance in favor of establishing an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with its capital in East al-Quds.

Hojat-ol-Islam Hamid Shahriari, Secretary General of the World Forum for the Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, underscored justice as the paramount social value, emphasizing the pressing importance of the Palestinian issue as the top priority for the Islamic world.

Abdel Hafiz Nofal, the Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow, reflected on 75 years of Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands, asserting the unwavering determination of every Palestinian to remain in their homeland despite ongoing Israeli assaults.

Source: IQNA

