Tehran Derby Result Is 1-1 Draw

SHAFAQNA- Persepolis and Esteghlal faced each other in the postponed match during the fifth week of the Persian Gulf Pro League, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

According to Shafqana Sport, Persepolis managed to win against Havadar after five unsuccessful matches in their last match to improve their place and calm down, but now that they are facing Esteghlal, they are looking for win. On the other side of the field, Esteghlal do not want to lose the top of the table and want to get three points to continue their good process.

Source: SHAFAQNA SPORT

www.shafaqna.com