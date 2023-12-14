English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Israeli settlers mark Jewish holiday of Hanukkah in Al-Aqsa Mosque

0
Israeli settlers mark Hanukkah in Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA- While, the Israeli police have restricted Muslim entry to Al-Aqsa Mosque, Israeli settlers marked the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah by lighting candles in the holy site for the first time in the history of Islam’s third-holiest site.

New provocation act threatens the status quo in the Old City of Jerusalem. This marks a precedent, according to an employee of the Al-Awqaf, the body entrusted to manage the affairs of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, who spoke to TNA’s Arabic sister site Al-Araby Al-Jadeed on condition of anonymity.

Jewish settlers feel at liberty now to mark their holidays in the Haram Al-Sharif. Watch video of a settler lighting Hanukkah candles not far from the Dome of the Rock. This is happening as the Israeli police shut the doors of the Al Aqsa in front of Muslim worshippers.

Source: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UNRWA’s Chief: People of Gaza face darkest chapter of history since 1948

nafiseh yazdani

Israel three-day assault on Jenin destroy homes in refugee camp

leila yazdani

White House: Biden’s administration staffers demand Gaza Ceasefire

nasibeh yazdani

USA: Los Angeles freeway blocked by Jewish protestors calling for Gaza ceasefire

leila yazdani

Al-Mayadeen: Israeli cabinet in disarray over how to proceed with Gaza war

leila yazdani

USA: Christian Palestinians cancel Christmas celebrations amid war on Gaza

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.