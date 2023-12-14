Israeli settlers mark Jewish holiday of Hanukkah in Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA- While, the Israeli police have restricted Muslim entry to Al-Aqsa Mosque, Israeli settlers marked the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah by lighting candles in the holy site for the first time in the history of Islam’s third-holiest site.

New provocation act threatens the status quo in the Old City of Jerusalem. This marks a precedent, according to an employee of the Al-Awqaf, the body entrusted to manage the affairs of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, who spoke to TNA’s Arabic sister site Al-Araby Al-Jadeed on condition of anonymity.

Jewish settlers feel at liberty now to mark their holidays in the Haram Al-Sharif. Watch video of a settler lighting Hanukkah candles not far from the Dome of the Rock. This is happening as the Israeli police shut the doors of the Al Aqsa in front of Muslim worshippers.

Source: New Arab

