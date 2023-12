SHAFAQNA- The last results of the group stage of the Champions League were determined after the games on Wednesday.

Bayern Munich, Copenhagen, Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Real Madrid, Napoli, Real Sociedad, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Borussia Dortmund, PSG, Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Barcelona, and Porto successfully advanced to the last 16 stage.

The Round of 16 draw is scheduled to take place on Monday in Nyon, Switzerland.

Source: aa

