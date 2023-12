SHAFAQNA- The FIFA has announced, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, as the top three nominees for The Best FIFA Men’s player award 2023.

The award acknowledges the exceptional individuals who have demonstrated remarkable performance as player in men’s football between 19 December 2022 and 20 August 2023. The victor of the illustrious award will be unveiled during a ceremony held in London on January 15, 2024.

Source: FIFA

