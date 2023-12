SHAFAQNA- Hungry people were stopping its aid trucks in Gaza , the head of the UN Palestinian Refugee Agency said.

“People are stopping aid trucks, taking the food and eating it straight away,” Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA commissioner-general, told journalists at a refugee event in Geneva.

“Hunger has now emerged over the last few weeks and we meet more and more people who haven’t eaten for one, two or three days.”

Source: TRTWORLD