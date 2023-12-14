Belgian member of European Parliament blasting Israel’s war on children

SHAFAQNA- Belgian member of European Parliament said that in a clear double standard, EU politicians who denounced the bloodshed in Ukraine fail to see the genocide in Gaza.The Tuesday speech of Marc Botenga, an MEP from the Belgian Labor Party, on the deaths of children in Gaza, where Israel continues its attacks, went viral on social media.
Speaking at the EP, Botenga cited UNICEF’s assessment that there is a “war on children” in Gaza and that more than 7,700 children have so far been killed in Gaza.
Source: AA