Italian media: Inter Milan need Taremi

SHAFAQNA- While Inter Milan did not score at home in the final match of the groupe stage of the Champions League against Real Sociedad and finished second, Mehdi Taremi scored his team’s third goal to make the transfer of the Iranian player to the Nerazzurri the subject of Italian media again.

Calciomercato announced on a report that there is a need to buy Taremi in the winter for Inter Milan and with players like Alexis Sanchez and Marko Arnautovic on the bench, Inzaghi will face problems in the rest of the season.

Source: Fars News

