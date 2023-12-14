Fabinho: Al-Ittihad will advance to the finals of the FIFA Club World Cup

SHAFAQNA- The Brazilian star of the Al-Ittihad says that the team will advance to the finals of the 2023 Club World Cup.

According to Shafqna Sports, Al-Ittihad defeated Auckland City with three goals in their first match in the 2023 Club World Cup and now they have to face Al-Ahly of Egypt in the quarter finals. If they win against Al-Ahly, they will face Brazil’s Fluminense to compete with this team in the finals.

Fabinho Tavares said in a statement: “We must prepare well for tomorrow’s meeting with Egypt’s Al-Ahly, because we will face a team that we know how good and strong it is. Al-Ahly is used to participating in these competitions and it will be a tough game for both sides.”

